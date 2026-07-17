Friday’s game between Pirates and Guardians postponed, doubleheader scheduled

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates were scheduled to start the second half of their season on Friday night, but it will have to wait another day. Pittsburgh’s game against the Guardians in Cleveland on Friday night has been postponed due to air quality conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader at Progressive Field on Saturday. The rescheduled game will get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET, and the second game will start at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Canadian wildfires have caused poor air quality across the Midwest.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group