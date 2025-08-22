Fried chicken mainstay Zaxbys mulls Pittsburgh expansion

Fast-casual fried chicken restaurant Zaxbys is considering expanding to Pittsburgh.

Zaxbys first began in Statesboro, Georgia in 1990 and has expanded to over 900 restaurants. The restaurant primarily serves fried boneless chicken fingers and wings as well as sandwiches and is known for its several signature sauces. The company has confirmed that they are in the process of searching for a franchisee to help bring the business to the Pittsburgh region.

“We’re primarily a southeastern-based brand but we’re absolutely marching north in our expansion,” Scott Temme, Zaxbys director of franchise development, said. “We are very bullish on the state of Pennsylvania, but in Pittsburgh in particular, and what really spurs that activity for us is when we’ve inked a number of development agreements in surrounding areas.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group