Frost Advisory issued through Thursday morning, plenty of sunshine during the day

PITTSBURGH — A Frost Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning with most of the area waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots may drop near freezing, especially in sheltered valleys.

Cool air will keep daytime high temperatures below normal but plenty of sunshine will stick around.

Thursday night will bring even colder temperatures, and a Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire area. Morning low temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 30s with many areas closer to freezing.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the next system set to bring rain back into the area late Saturday and Sunday. Winds will also pick up with gusts topping 25-30 mph.

