Fugitive accused of escaping hospital after arrest on burglary charges back in custody, police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A fugitive who was previously arrested on burglary and theft charges but escaped is back in police custody, officers say.

The Wilkinsburg Police Department said 40-year-old Davon Xavier Brown was arrested at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

He was arrested in September, but police say he escaped the UPMC Shadyside hospital after he was taken there for medical treatment following the arrest.

