Fugitive who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty found in crawlspace, arrested in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A fugitive who previously pleaded guilty to animal cruelty was arrested in East Pittsburgh after he was found in a crawlspace, police say.

Kachyphe McCullough-Williams, 25, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of animal cruelty in 2022, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. A felony count of aggravated animal cruelty was included in that.

McCullough-Williams was sentenced to over 20 years of probation.

In addition to that sentence, he was on probation for guilty pleas to charges of strangulation and aggravated assault.

Detectives said he violated probation six weeks ago and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators said they tracked McCullough-Williams to a house on Franklin Avenue in East Pittsburgh using information that was provided to them this week.

Detectives said a woman gave them permission to enter the house and they began a sweep. That was when they found McCullough-Williams hiding in an attic crawlspace.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

