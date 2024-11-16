Fugitive who was convicted of aggravated assault arrested in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A wanted man who was previously convicted of aggravated assault was arrested in North Versailles on Saturday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Singleton, 22, of McKeesport, has been wanted since Sept. 22 for a probation violation.

That probation was ordered after police say Singleton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in 2022.

Police said Singleton also had a warrant out of McKeesport because he was found with a handgun while riding as a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police.

Detectives learned Singleton was staying at a friend’s house in North Versailles on Greensburg Pike.

He was arrested at the house Saturday morning without incident.

Singleton is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

