Full closure of McKees Rocks Bridge scheduled for next week

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
McKees Rocks Bridge
A full closure of the McKees Rocks Bridge is scheduled next week for crews to install an overhead sign.

The bridge will close Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. It could open sooner if work is completed.

Posted Detour from PennDOT:

Route 51 to Route 65

  • From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51
  • Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street
  • Turn left on Stanhope Street
  • Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)
  • Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
  • Bear right onto Steuben Street
  • Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
  • Bear left onto South Main Street
  • Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19
  • Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Turn left onto northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)/Chateau Street
  • Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)
  • End Detour

Route 65 to Route 51

  • From the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 65
  • Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)
  • Turn left on Stanhope Street
  • Turn right on Linden Street
  • Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)
  • End Detour

Drivers using the bridge from the Helen Street ramps should use Robb Street, River Road and Route 51, then follow the above detours.

PennDOT said a flagger will be stationed at the on-ramp from Helen Street towards Route 51 to allow access of emergency vehicles and PRT buses, as needed, during the closure.

The work is part of a $38.6 million bridge preservation project.

