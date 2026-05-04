Fundraising campaign launched for final restoration phase of historic North Park Observation Tower

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Parks Foundation launched a public fundraising campaign on Monday, aiming to raise $20,000 for the final restoration phase of the historic North Park Observation Tower.

Located at one of the highest elevations in Allegheny County, the 102-foot tower offers panoramic views and is set to reopen to the public, reconnecting visitors with a treasured piece of park history.

The tower, built in 1937, originally served as a water storage tank before becoming a popular park destination. Visitors who climbed its distinctive 154-step spiral staircase were rewarded with a 360-degree view of North Park’s expansive landscape, with downtown Pittsburgh visible in the distance. The structure also features vintage terrazzo flooring and a domed ceiling.

Its restoration was formally recommended in the 2002 Allegheny County Parks Comprehensive Master Plan due to its historic and cultural significance. Momentum for the project increased in 2020 when the Babcock Charitable Trust committed $400,000, recognizing the public value envisioned by E.V. Babcock, whose leadership helped establish the county park system and North Park nearly a century ago. The Parks Foundation and Allegheny County are now working together to bring this vision to life.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato highlighted the tower’s importance, stating it is “an iconic part of our park system and a treasured piece of our history.”

She emphasized that its reopening will “reconnect visitors to a unique experience that generations once enjoyed, while ensuring the site is more accessible and welcoming to all.”

Extensive structural assessments have confirmed that the Observation Tower is in good overall condition. Planned improvements include structural repairs, interior and exterior restoration, sandblasting, repainting and safety upgrades. Beyond the tower itself, the surrounding grounds will also be enhanced with native plantings, shade trees, drainage improvements, a newly designed parking lot, accessible pathways, interpretive signage, a one-acre wildflower meadow and a concrete plaza with seating.

The design of these enhancements reflects the Prairie style used by Paul Riis, the first director of Allegheny County Parks and the landscape architect who designed North Park. This approach honors the park’s historic design heritage while simultaneously improving accessibility and the overall visitor experience.

Parks Foundation Executive Director Joey-Linn Ulrich shared her perspective on the project, stating, “The North Park Observation Tower has stood as a silent witness to cherished memories for generations. Restoring this treasured landmark is about reconnecting our community with those moments and opening the door for new ones to be made.” Ulrich added, “Our goal is to reimagine this area of North Park as a place where visitors can once again dream, connect and experience the sense of awe that comes from taking in its amazing view.”

The newly launched public campaign invites park supporters, neighbors and community members to contribute directly to the tower’s revival. Contributions from community members are encouraged to help ensure the Observation Tower reopens for future generations to enjoy.

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