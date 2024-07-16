Funeral, visitation arrangements announced for father, former fire chief killed at Trump rally

FREEPORT, Pa. — The man killed at the rally for former President Donald Trump will be remembered with a celebration of life this week.

Friends are invited to pay their respects and remember Corey Comperatore’s life in Freeport.

A public visitation service will be held on Thursday. Friday’s funeral service is private, only family and friends can attend.

>>> GoFundMe set up for daughter of Corey Comperatore

“He was a man that just wanted to protect and serve and love,” Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company 2nd Lt. Craig Cirrincione said.

“I want people to know the Corey I knew. He loved his wife. His daughters were everything to him,” former Winfield Township Volunteer Fire Chief John Risch said.

The procession is expected to be massive with potentially 500 fire trucks.

>>> ‘He died a hero’: Butler County fire community remembers former chief killed at Trump rally

Comperatore is being remembered as a father, friend, comrade and former fire chief who chose to leave the Buffalo Township Fire Department to spend more time with his family.

“In his last moments, he was shielding his family from the gunfire,” Cirrincione said.

A sign of honor and respect hangs inside the fire department for a man who Channel 11 is told loved to serve his community and church.

A statement from Cabot Church reads in part:

“Cabot Church is doing everything we can to support the Comperatore family in this difficult time. Corey was a man of deep faith who lived his life in honor of Christ and in service to others. Our congregation loves the Comperatore family and grieves this tragic loss with them.”

The New York Post interviewed Trump and asked if he had given any thought to attending the funeral, he said yes.

We reached out to Trump’s campaign about it, but haven’t heard back.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police provided the following traffic and parking information in Freeport:

Wednesday, July 17:

No parking in the 500 block of High Street, no parking on Sixth Street

Thursday, July 18:

Anyone attending the public services should enter Community Park Road from High Street in Freeport.

The left lane of High Street/Freeport Road will be designated for travel to Laube Hall. The right lane is for through traffic to continue into South Buffalo.

There will be no access to Washington Street from Community Park Road.

Friday, July 19:

No parking on High Street from Second to Sixth streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group