Former fire chief shot, killed at Trump rally

PITTSBURGH — The former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Corey Comperatore, was the person killed in the crowd at the Trump rally in Butler County, Channel 11 has learned.

Comperatore is being remembered on social media by family members, friends and colleagues of the firefighting community. He had retired from the fire department, but remained well-known in the community.

Two other people in the crowd were critically wounded during the shooting Saturday and are currently being treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gov. Josh Shapiro in a press conference on Sunday afternoon said he has spoken with Comperatore’s wife, who wanted the public to know that he “died a hero.” She said Comperatore dove on top of his family to protect them when the shots were fired.

Mark Lauer, a past president of the Butler County Fire Chiefs Association, also sent a statement to Channel 11, reiterating how he put “everyone and everything first before himself.”

“Corey put everyone and everything first before himself. It showed in his leadership as Fire Chief, Husband, Father, and Son. He died a hero because he was a hero. Putting others first. Butler Counties Emergency Service Family is less today without him. God speed, Corey. You will sorely be missed,” Lauer said.

