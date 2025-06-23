Furry Land Mobile Grooming launches in Pittsburgh, bringing pet pampering to doorsteps

PITTSBURGH — Pets in the Pittsburgh area can now be pampered from the comfort and familiarity of their own homes through the Furry Land Mobile Grooming service.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2017, Furry Land has grown quickly across the country and now boasts more than 70 locations, including the one in Pittsburgh.

Owned and operated by Pete Rosato and Megan Ellis, Pittsburgh’s Furry Land will offer services such as full body haircuts, nail trimming, ear cleaning, and spa treatments. In addition, there will also be add-on services like blueberry facials, deshedding treatments and nail painting.

Both dog grooming and cat grooming services are available, with the goal of helping pets live happy and healthy lives.

