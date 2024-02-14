Future of Monroeville Convention Center remains uncertain after council meeting

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The future of the Monroeville Convention Center is still uncertain.

We told you earlier this week that part of the building would be leased to Hobby Lobby and would eventually become an all-retail space.

The mayor and council members say they were blindsided by the decision by the owner of Oxford Development.

“This news has really taken us by surprise,” Mayor Nick Gresock said. “We want to see businesses in this community, however, not at the expense of losing our convention center.”

Tuesday’s council meeting brought more than two dozen people to the borough building who were against the decision.

“We were very upset. We do not agree with the decision that was made,” Jacob McClintock said. He’s a show promoter who has eight shows scheduled at the convention center this year.

“Last year alone, we spent $30,000 in food for ourselves and our staff. That doesn’t include hundreds of vendors we bring into shows,” McClintock said.

The mayor says he and council are still hopeful the lease agreement can be stopped. They are in the process of identifying potential other sites for Hobby Lobby.

“We’re all going to be working tirelessly and exploring every possible legal action to make sure it stays in the community,” Mayor Gresock said.

