Monroeville Convention Center to turn into retail space; some previously scheduled events canceled

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An Allegheny County convention center will shut down in a matter of months.

The Monroeville Convention Center is being converted into retail space, and some of the events planned at the venue have been canceled.

On Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m., reporter Liz Kilmer hears from frustrated event organizers who are scrambling to find a new venue on a short timeline.

