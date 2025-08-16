Game Commission fires up Elk Cam as rutting season approaches

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched its annual Elk Cam, allowing wildlife enthusiasts to view the state’s elk herd during the peak of the rutting season.

The Elk Cam is in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk range, which spans over 220,000 acres, including State Game Lands 311 and Elk State Forest. The livestream offers viewers the chance to see not only elk but also turkeys, deer and other wildlife.

“Pennsylvania’s elk herd connects people, from throughout the country, in person or online to these iconic animals of the North American wilderness,” the Game Commission’s Jason Beale said.

Tim Sears, the founder of HDOnTap, the company that provides the livestream, expressed excitement about the continued partnership.

“Year after year, the Elk Cam is livestreamed to more than 1 million screens nationwide,” he said.

The Elk Cam will run until the end of the bugling season, likely in mid-October, with the best viewing times being late in the afternoon.

Officials say the Elk Cam not only highlights the majestic elk but also serves as a testament to the efforts of the Game Commission’s biologists, habitat managers, and Game Wardens. These efforts are crucial in maintaining habitat and promoting ‘ELK SMART’ behaviors among the thousands of visitors who flock to the area each year.

Click here to watch the Elk Cam.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group