Garage destroyed in fire at Fayette County auto salvage yard

DAWSON, Pa. — A garage was destroyed at an auto salvage yard in Fayette County early Saturday morning.

A Fayette County 911 dispatcher confirms to Channel 11 that emergency responders were sent to Marsh Auto Salvage on Banning Road in Dawson Township around 6:15 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw a garage on the property destroyed by flames.

How the fire started wasn't immediately clear.

