Garbage catches fire on Waste Management truck, load dumped on side of Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A large pile of garbage from a Waste Management truck was burning on the side of the inbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, causing traffic issues.

It appears that the garbage caught fire before the Waste Management truck dumped it on the side of the roadway.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the pile.

Traffic is backed up in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

