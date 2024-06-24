Local

Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.796, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

  • $3.877 Beaver
  • $3.722 Butler
  • $3.719 Clarion
  • $3.683 Greensburg
  • $3.698 Indiana
  • $3.811 Jeannette
  • $3.830 Kittanning
  • $3.867 Latrobe
  • $3.926 Mercer
  • $3.703 New Castle
  • $3.663 New Kensington
  • $3.866 Oil City
  • $3.779 Pittsburgh
  • $3.844 Uniontown
  • $3.791 Washington

