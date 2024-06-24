Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.
According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.796, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week.
Below are the average prices for different areas:
- $3.877 Beaver
- $3.722 Butler
- $3.719 Clarion
- $3.683 Greensburg
- $3.698 Indiana
- $3.811 Jeannette
- $3.830 Kittanning
- $3.867 Latrobe
- $3.926 Mercer
- $3.703 New Castle
- $3.663 New Kensington
- $3.866 Oil City
- $3.779 Pittsburgh
- $3.844 Uniontown
- $3.791 Washington
