Gas prices rise in Pittsburgh, across country due to crude oil costs

If you need to fuel up before hitting the road, expect to pay more. AAA says gas prices are up in Pittsburgh.

“Compared to this time last month, gasoline in the Pittsburgh market is about ten cents, 11 cents more expensive because we’ve seen crude oil prices inching upward,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central Region.

AAA says crude oil is 50 to 60 cents of every dollar you spend at the pump.

The climb is not just in Pittsburgh — it’s nationwide.

The current average in Pittsburgh is $3.76 per gallon. Yesterday’s average in Pittsburgh was $3.73 per gallon. A week ago in Pittsburgh, it was $3.66 per gallon.

Channel 11 News found prices slightly higher in the North Hills.

There are ways to maximize a full tank.

‘If you can limit the amount of weight in your vehicle, that’s gonna help out, and if you can slow down, that goes a long way, " says Garrity.

Labor Day is the next big holiday. If you’re planning a road trip, AAA says to plan early to offset the costs.

