Gas prices rising as conflict in the Middle East continues

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are surging across the country.

According to AAA, gas prices rose, on average, 19 cents overnight — from $3.11 to $3.20.

In the Pittsburgh area, prices are even higher. On average, prices rose from $3.20 to $3.29 overnight in Pennsylvania. But all counties surrounding Pittsburgh are reporting prices of $3.35 or higher.

AAA reported that a seasonal rise in gas prices was already starting at the end of February, but now experts say violence in the Middle East is disrupting oil shipments and causing further upticks in cost.

