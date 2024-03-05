Gas prices rising in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are going up in western Pennsylvania.

The average price in the region, according to AAA, is $3.65, up two cents from last week.

>> GetGo offering major gas discount for start of daylight saving time

AAA said that a year ago, on March 6, 2023, the average price was $3.76.

Here’s the average price of unleaded gasoline in various areas, from AAA:

$3.683 Altoona

$3.669 Beaver

$3.633 Bradford

$3.669 Brookville

$3.649 Butler

$3.549 Clarion

$3.684 DuBois

$3.638 Erie

$3.678 Greensburg

$3.683 Indiana

$3.666 Jeannette

$3.616 Kittanning

$3.664 Latrobe

$3.672 Meadville

$3.699 Mercer

$3.527 New Castle

$3.636 New Kensington

$3.696 Oil City

$3.644 Pittsburgh

$3.677 Sharon

$3.694 Uniontown

$3.693 Warren

$3.652 Washington

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group