3 men shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Allentown neighborhood that hurt three men on Sunday evening.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that officers responded to the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue around 7 p.m. after a 10-round ShotSpotter alert.

Channel 11′s Antoniette DelBel is working to learn more about this developing story and will have updates tonight on Channel 11 News at 11.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest inside of a store on East Warrington Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The spokesperson said two other men injured in the shooting were found at different locations. One was shot in the arm and dropped out of a vehicle by Arlington Avenue and William Street. The other was shot in the hip and nose and located on Dilworth Street. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

