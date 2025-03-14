Gasoline leaks into Allegheny River, DEP looking for source in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A strong odor of gasoline prompted a response from first responders on Friday morning in O’Hara Township.

The Department of Environmental Protection said it received a report of a gasoline spill and odor in the area of Fox Chapel and Freeport roads.

The Blawnox Fire Department told the DEP that gasoline entered a storm sewer and the Allegheny River.

The DEP is now working to identify where the gasoline is coming from.

Booms have been placed to contain the spill, and the DEP will continue to monitor them and stay on site to assist.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group