Gavin Bartholomew has strong showing in 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Tight ends and defensive backs hit the field to showcase their speed and skills at the NFL Combine on Friday in Indianapolis, Ind., which meant Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew put his talent on display.

Bartholomew, who measured at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds with a hand size of 9 7/8″, increased his 40-yard dash time on his second go around.

After a 4.73 unofficial time on his first attempt, Bartholomew improved his speed with an official 4.70 on his second attempt. That was fourth-best among participating tight ends, tying with Thomas Fidone II of Nebraska.

