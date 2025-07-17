Gecko Robotics partners with U.S. Steel to explore AI-driven infrastructure analysis

PITTSBURGH — North Shore-based unicorn company Gecko Robotics announced two partnerships with local companies alongside the Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit.

Gecko, which uses robotics and AI to perform infrastructure analysis, will “explore a new collaboration” with U.S. Steel, according to a joint statement from Gecko CEO Jake Loosararian and U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt.

“Pittsburgh is fast becoming the physical AI capital of the world,” Loosararian and Burritt’s joint statement reads. “U.S. Steel and Gecko Robotics are pleased to announce plans to explore a new collaboration focused on the health of steel mill infrastructure throughout the U.S. The future of manufacturing is taking shape now, where Gecko’s advances in AI and robotics could combine with U.S. Steel’s 120-plus-year legacy of industrial ingenuity and grit.”

