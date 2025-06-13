Gecko Robotics secures $125M Series D, reaches unicorn status with $1.25B valuation

North Shore-based Gecko Robotics announced that it had raised a Series D round giving the company a valuation of over $1 billion.

Gecko utilizes a suite of robotics to perform inspections of things that would be difficult or dangerous for a human to complete. The company was co-founded by CEO Jake Loosararian and CPO Troy Demmer in 2013, with Loosararian sleeping on floors and working odd jobs to fund the venture. Now, the company has raised a $125 million Series D, giving it a total valuation of $1.25 billion.

“Gecko was built out of my college dorm room to what it is today, the company ensuring the safety of public infrastructure, the optimization of energy and manufacturing facilities and the modernization of allied militaries to deter global conflict,” Loosararian said in a prepared statement. “Developing robots to diagnose built environments ensures our data and AI-powered software can transform and modernize physical infrastructure around the world. The lack of quality data that exists on our built world is why there has been a huge surge towards Gecko.”

