Geneva College chemistry professor burned while preparing solution for lab

BEAVER FALLS, Pa, — A Geneva College chemistry professor was taken to the hospital Monday after an incident where solvent caught fire.

A Geneva College spokesperson tells Channell 11 that the professor was preparing a solution for a lab around 5 p.m. when the solvent caught fire.

The professor was burned and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but the severity of his injuries is not known. The spokesperson says he was alert and responsive when leaving campus.

The facility didn’t sustain permanent damage and no students or other staff members were hurt.

The building where the incident took place will be open and operational on Tuesday.

