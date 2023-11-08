George Pickens addresses social media drama: ‘I don’t mix social media and football’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

George Pickens found himself embroiled in controversy over the weekend. It was all related to his body language during the game against the Titans and his social media posts over the weekend. In case you missed all of that, here’s a recap.

He posted a story with a character who was frustrated with the words ‘Free Me’ under it. He appeared to be solemn all Thursday night, with his body language on the sideline depicting just that. Not only did Pickens do that, but he unfollowed all offensive teammates aside from college teammate Broderick Jones and Mason Rudolph. His last move was to scrub his entire page of Steelers-related posts.

However, after archiving them, he added all those posts back to Instagram. He then followed back all teammates, including Diontae Johnson. He is trying to convey here that there was nothing to be concerned about from the start and that the drama was all manufactured.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

