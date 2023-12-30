George Pickens hit with big fine for taunting Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $16,391 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from his finger point at Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle after his second touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 34-11 win.

There was no flag thrown on the play. This is the only fine that was given out for either team from the game, and it is not one that will make George Pickens or anyone else happy.

The NFL has placed more of an emphasis on cracking down on celebrations such as this during the season, and as such, Pickens gets hit with a fine.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group