Get out of debt faster without making sacrifices to your budget or getting another job.

Americans are swimming in debt. According to Lending Tree, credit card balances are at the highest levels in over 25 years.

Susan Koeppen and Clark Howard team up and show you more effective ways to pay off your bills, Monday morning at 5:30 & 6:30 on Channel 11 News.

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