Giant Eagle announces third wave of locations taking over Rite Aid prescriptions

Giant Eagle has released a third wave of locations that will be taking over Rite Aid prescriptions.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and announced closures all across the Western Pennsylvania area in May.

Giant Eagle announced it would transfer prescriptions from Rite Aid to certain locations.

The transition of prescriptions from Rite Aid to Giant Eagle has been ongoing since the start of June.

New transitions were added to the list on Friday.

These are the Pittsburgh area locations included in Giant Eagle’s most recent announcement on Friday:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

June 18 - (Moon Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 4, Coraopolis, PA 15108

(Rite Aid) 412 Broadway Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108

June 18 - (Gibsonia Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 400 Northtowne Square, Gibsonia, PA 15044

(Rite Aid) 4155 Ewalt Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044

June 18 - (Verona Community Market Pharmacy) 1117 Milltown Road, Verona, PA 15147

(Rite Aid) 7345 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235

June 19 - (Brighton Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 4110 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(Rite Aid) 3730 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

June 19 - (Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 318-320 Cedar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(Rite Aid) 802 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

June 20 - (Village Square Market District Pharmacy) 7000 Oxford Drive, Village Square, Bethel Park, PA 15102

(Rite Aid) 410 Cooke Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15234

June 20 - (Township of Pine Market District Pharmacy) 155 Town Center Drive, Wexford, PA 15090

(Rite Aid) 201 Devine Drive, Wexford, PA 15090

BEAVER COUNTY

June 17 - (Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074

(Rite Aid) 1799 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009



(Rite Aid) 847 Midland Avenue, Midland, PA 15059

BUTLER COUNTY

June 20 - (Moraine Point Giant Eagle Pharmacy ) 700 Moraine Pointe Plaza, Butler, PA 16001

(Rite Aid) 200 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 17 - (Donaldson’s Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520

(Rite Aid) 4185 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317



(Rite Aid) 601 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

June 17 - (Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy) 3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068

(Rite Aid) 3200 Oregon Drive, Lower Burrell, PA 15068



(Rite Aid) 111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613

