Most Pittsburgh area Rite Aid locations to transfer prescriptions to Giant Eagle Pharmacy

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Pharmacy Inc. has announced an agreement to transfer customer prescriptions from 78 Rite Aid Locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson says the prescriptions will be transferred to the Giant Eagle Pharmacy location most convenient for customers.

Closing on the purchase of the prescriptions is expected to come in waves during June.

Giant Eagle will assume operations of two Rite Aid pharmacy locations immediately after Rite Aid departs, with no planned interruptions, officials said.

The agreement is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, officials said. Additional details are expected as the closing dates approach.

Officials say Giant Eagle and Rite Aid are working closely to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for patients, with Giant Eagle reaching out to inform affected Rite Aid customers.

“We’re excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy,” said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. “We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we’re proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience.”

Giant Eagle is seeking applications to its pharmacy team to support the new and existing patient base, officials say. If interested, peopel can visit jobs.gianteagle.com.

