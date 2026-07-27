Giant Eagle gift card donation will help support local families, organization says

A Giant Eagle donation is supporting an organization that helps mothers and families.

NurturePA, Inc. announced on Monday that it received a donation of 150 $25 gift cards, totaling $3,750, from Giant Eagle. The organization will now distribute these gift cards to mothers enrolled in its peer support program.

NurturePA provides free, text-message-based mentorship to mothers of children ages birth through five, connecting them with trained peer mentors.

This program supports both maternal and infant mental health for more than 1,300 families, 40% of which report household incomes below $20,000.

“This support from Giant Eagle comes at a critical time for the moms we serve,” NurturePA Executive Director Susan Crookston said. “These gift cards go directly toward easing the everyday costs of raising a baby and that kind of relief makes a real difference for a family that’s stretched thin.”

The gift cards will be integrated into NurturePA’s ongoing programming to support mothers within the community. Mentors will use their relationships with the mothers they support to offer the gift cards when a need is inferred or expressed.

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