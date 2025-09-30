Giant Eagle is lowering prices on more than 300 grocery staples

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is lowering the prices of more than 300 key grocery staples.

The grocery store chain says this is part of its new seasonal pricing initiative that’s intended to provide customers with immediate relief from inflation.

“By lowering the prices of key items that our customers frequently purchase, we intend to deliver reliable everyday value and savings opportunities for Giant Eagle customers as they shop for their families throughout the season,” said Justin Weinstein, of Giant Eagle.

Shoppers will see the lower prices starting on Oct. 2. The program remains in effect through the end of the year.

Items that will have their prices reduced or held are the more than 300 most frequently purchased products, Giant Eagle says. That includes staples like eggs, shredded cheese, 80/20 ground beef, Cheerios, tomatoes, bacon, potatoes, apples, canned beans and frozen vegetables.

Giant Eagle says the pricing initiative is an element of the “Because it Matters” strategy, which reaffirms the company’s commitment to better everyday value and quality while prioritizing what matters to its customers.

