Giant Eagle is offering free home delivery ahead of a major winter storm. Here’s how to order

Giant Eagle is helping shoppers get what they need ahead of a major winter storm expected this weekend.

Giant Eagle is offering free home delivery for eligible orders, so customers can stay warm indoors.

To be eligible, orders must be:

at least $35 in value

placed through Giant Eagle’s website or mobile app

scheduled for delivery from now through Saturday

Eligible orders can use the promo code STAYWARM to get free home delivery.

“Customers can have the confidence that when they order through Giant Eagle, they will receive the same items, prices and promotions as they would while shopping in-store, with the benefit of groceries delivered to your doorstep at no additional cost today through Saturday,” a spokesperson says.

Significant snowfall is expected to begin Saturday night. Watch Channel 11 and check our website for the latest weather updates.

