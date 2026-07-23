Giant Eagle, Kellogg’s donate $15K to support Pittsburgh-area youth sports

Giant Eagle and WK Kellogg Co. have partnered to donate $15,000 to the Best of the Batch Foundation in Pittsburgh.

The donation aims to expand middle school sports opportunities by funding new equipment and facility upgrades at the foundation’s Clubhouse.

“WK Kellogg Co. is thrilled to partner with Giant Eagle to bring the excitement of sports to Best of the Batch,” Christine Dockey, senior director of northeast grocery sales at WK Kellogg Co., said. “Alongside our iconic mascot Tiger, we’re on a mission to ensure that every child not only has the resources they need but also has the opportunity to play like a tiger. Because at the heart of it all, we believe in unleashing their full potential while having a whole lot of fun on the field!”

This contribution is part of the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger program, which focuses on providing sports experiences for school-aged children.

Launched in 2019, the program has supported more than 2.3 million kids’ sports and play experiences. This support has reached middle school students in more than 3,000 schools across the country, providing new equipment, court renovations and sports facility refurbishments.

The Best of the Batch Foundation’s Clubhouse, designed for children from kindergarten through 12th grade, serves as the primary location for its daily programming, integrating education with engaging activities.

“We’re extremely thankful to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Mission Tiger for recognizing the amazing work that Best of the Batch Foundation does to create communities where all kids and families are equipped with the tools they need to build their own best futures,” Jannah Drexler, public relations manager at Giant Eagle, said.

Fans interested in supporting the Mission Tiger program can participate by purchasing specially marked boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. Receipts from these purchases, made between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2027, can be uploaded to MissionTiger.com to generate a $3 donation to DonorsChoose.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group