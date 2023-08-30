Local

Giant Eagle names Bill Artman as CEO

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — After first moving into the position on an interim basis in March, Bill Artman is now officially the CEO of Giant Eagle Inc., the region’s biggest grocery chain.

The company made the announcement, noting Artman’s nearly 40 years with the company and previous executive roles, such as president of supermarkets, and executive vice president and senior vice president of retail operations. The company said in the announcement that his prior positions gives him a “deep understanding of Giant Eagle’s multifaceted business.”

