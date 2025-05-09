Giant Eagle at Parkway Center closing after more than 40 years

GREEN TREE, Pa. — The Giant Eagle at Parkway Center is closing after over a 40-year run.

The supermarket is slated to close on Saturday, June 28. The pharmacy will close on Wednesday, May 21. All customers will have their prescriptions transferred to a nearby Giant Eagle that they choose.

Giant Eagle’s Parkway Center location first opened its doors in 1982, and continued to operate as the only store remaining at the shopping center since the Parkway Center Mall closed in 2013.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Giant Eagle Senior Director of Public Relations Dan Donovan. “As we look forward, we faced the hard reality that we have no option to renew our existing lease at this site. When considered alongside the significant reinvestment needed into both the store and the surrounding development, we were challenged to envision a future for the store.”

At the end of last year, Giant Eagle opened a new location at the former Shop’n Save on Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh, which is only about a 7-minute drive from its Parkway Center location.

“We know that the Parkway Center Giant Eagle has been a convenient and trusted destination for many of our neighbors,” Donovan said. “We are confident that our nearby Noblestown Road and Crafton Giant Eagle locations will serve Parkway Center customers well and can deliver the type of shopping experience all customers deserve.”

Giant Eagle said it will support its 75 team members from its Parkway Center location through the transition, adding they will all be offered opportunities to relocate to other nearby locations.

