Giant Eagle plans new GetGo store in Chateau neighborhood of the North Side

PITTSBURGH — As it works on a headquarters move to Cranberry, Giant Eagle Inc. is pursuing a second new GetGo location in the city of Pittsburgh.

Agenda materials for the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments reveals the company proposes to build a new GetGo store at 1315 Western Ave. in the Chateau neighborhood of the North Side.

Brandon Daniels, a senior manager for public relations and communications at Giant Eagle for GetGo, confirmed the company has the property under contract in a limited prepared comment on the new store plan.

