Giant Eagle recalls cookies from Edgewood store over mislabeling, undeclared allergens

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Giant Eagle has voluntarily recalled a batch of cookies sold in the bakery department of one Allegheny County store because of mislabeling.

The company announced Tuesday that “White Chocolate Cranberry Premium Cookies” sold at its Edgewood store were recalled. That’s because a limited amount of the product with that label contained “Oatmeal Raisin Pecan Cookies.”

The mislabeling is an issue because of undeclared egg and tree nut (pecan) allergens. Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to those ingredients could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat these cookies.

Giant Eagle says the Edgewood store said six containers of the mislabeled cookies were sold on May 3. They have a sell-by date of May 8 and can be identified by the PLU number 47969, which is printed on the upper right-hand corner of the label.

The rest of the impacted cookies were removed from the shelves as soon as Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue.

There have been no reports of illness connected to the recalled cookies.

Anyone who bought the cookies can get a refund by returning to the Edgewood store with a qualifying receipt.

