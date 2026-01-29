Giant Eagle relaunches free home delivery for customers amid frigid temperatures

Giant Eagle is relaunching its free home delivery offer as bitter-cold temperatures grip the region.

Customers can get free home delivery on all orders over $35 and scheduled for delivery between Thursday and Sunday.

Customers must use the promotional code “STAYWARM” at checkout to get free delivery.

To support customers during the cold, Giant Eagle is also providing extra savings on key grocery staples such as produce, proteins and cold-weather items. Reduced prices run from now until Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Giant Eagle previously offered free home delivery as a major winter storm approached the area last week.

