Giant Eagle shoppers can now use SNAP benefits in app that connects them with discounted food

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle shoppers can now use their SNAP benefits on an app that helps them find discounts on groceries.

This is possible through a partnership between Giant Eagle and Flashfood, which is an app that helps shoppers find discounts on groceries that are in surplus or nearing its best-by date. Giant Eagle shoppers who use the app are now able to use EBT as a form of payment.

Shoppers purchase groceries directly through the Flashflood app and then pick their order up at a participating Giant Eagle or Market District location.

“Our continued partnership with Flashfood is helping us to better serve our guests by offering significant savings on important grocery options,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “We are thrilled that Flashfood is now able to accept EBT payment through their app, giving our guests more flexibility to manage their grocery budgets.”

Giant Eagle first introduced Flashflood to 34 of its stores in 2021, then expanded the program to all corporate Giant Eagle and Market District locations in 2022.

The partnership has also helped prevent 3.8 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills.

Click here to find a Giant Eagle Store near you that uses Flashflood.

