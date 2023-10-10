Giant Eagle will donate 100% of funds from paper bag fees to local organizations

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban goes into effect in days.

Giant Eagle made an announcement Monday about what the company plans to do with the money made from mandated 10-cent paper bag fees.

The company will donate 100% of the funds to local organizations that are focused on creating more livable neighborhoods and greener outdoor spaces.

Giant Eagle said this includes Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Riverlife, Allegheny Cleanways, Grow Pittsburgh and Tree Pittsburgh.

“We are excited to implement this unique pass-through of the paper bags fees we are required to collect to benefit organizations that are planting trees, cleaning waterways, and upgrading city park systems throughout the City of Pittsburgh,” said Giant Eagle Director of Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility, Cara Mercil. “This donation program will enable our customers to participate in our contribution to the Pittsburgh community through their paper bag purchases.”

