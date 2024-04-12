Local

Gibsonia man ordered to pay $2.6M in restitution after long-term tax evasion

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man from Gibsonia was ordered to pay over $2.6 million after he pleaded guilty to long-term tax evasion.

The Department of Justice said Eli Zatezalo, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of tax evasion in October 2023.

Zatezalo transferred taxable income to financial accounts of others to avoid IRS collection efforts from Oct. 15, 2009 to January 2022, officials said.

Zatezalo was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $2,613,933.92.

