Gibsonia man guilty of tax evasion over nearly 12 years to be sentenced next week

PITTSBURGH — A man from Gibsonia pleaded guilty to committing tax evasion over a period of 12 years.

The Department of Justice said Eli Zatezalo, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of tax evasion in October 2023.

Zatezalo transferred taxable income to financial accounts of others to avoid IRS collection efforts from Oct. 15, 2009 to January 2022, officials said.

Zatezalo’s sentencing is scheduled for April 11. He faces a total sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

