Girl shot at Wilkinsburg home

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A girl was shot in Wilkinsburg Saturday evening.

Allegheny County Police said the girl was shot once in the arm while entering a residence in the 1200 block of Franklin Avenue just before 9 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

