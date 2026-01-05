Give the winter coats a break! Warmer weather stays around all week

PITTSBURGH — You can give the big winter coats a break and enjoy warmer temperatures this week.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 40s through Wednesday, with a jump near 60 degrees by Friday.

A few showers will also move in from time to time, so have an umbrella with you.

Showers on Tuesday will be light but off and on throughout the day, with a damp evening commute expected.

The chance for steadier rain is possible Friday into Saturday, then colder air changes rain to snow showers late Saturday into Sunday.

