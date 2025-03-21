Global policy think tank RAND renews local office in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — The RAND Corporation, a policy think tank that researches and explores a global range of issues and subjects, is staying put with its Pittsburgh office through 2035.

At least, that’s the extent of RAND’s lease renewal.

The Elmhurst Group, the downtown-based real estate firm, announced on LinkedIn that it has reached an agreement with RAND for the organization to maintain its office there at the corner of Craig Street and Fifth Avenue.

Elmhurst pointed out that RAND is now part of the Pittsburgh Innovation District, with its office location situated between the campus of Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.

Founded after World War II, RAND is based in Santa Monica, California, and also has offices in Boston and Washington, D.C., as well as three offices in Europe, with more than 2,000 employees researching subjects that range from its nonpartisan roots in international relations to chronic diseases and many other subjects from education to artificial intelligence.

