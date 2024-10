PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at The Goddard School of Peters Township recently build 200 hurricane relief kits to support the survivors of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The kits contained essential supplies like shampoo, toothbrushes and soap.

The supplies were donated by students’ families.

