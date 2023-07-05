Going to the Ed Sheeran concert Saturday? What to know before you go

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning artist Ed Sheeran will be in Pittsburgh Saturday for a one-night performance at Acrisure Stadium.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour, pronounced The Mathematics Tour, which includes special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn, is his first tour since his “Divide Tour” in 2018.

Acrisure has a few reminders for attendees ahead of Saturday’s concert.

All parking lots around the stadium will be open at 1:30 p.m.

The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages downtown will have a rate of $8 or less for event-day parking. Fans who park downtown can use the Light Rail to get them to and from Acrisure Stadium for free by accessing the Gateway or Wood Street stations to the Allegheny Station next to Acrisure Stadium. It operates until 1 a.m.

Fans can park at Station Square for $15 and ride the Gateway Clipper for $8 each way.

The following are prohibited in parking lots: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture other than folding lawn chairs and tables, and oversized vehicles.

All stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m. in the main bowl.

Ticketholders with floor seats must enter Gate 6 via the north endzone on Reedsdale Street. All other guests are encouraged to enter the gate listed on the ticket. There is no re-entry once your ticket is scanned.

The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this show. Fans are encouraged not to bring a bag. If necessary, there are two options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small handheld purse clutch.

