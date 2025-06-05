PITTSBURGH — Golf-themed cookies and Smiley Cookie golf balls are now available online to help hungry fans celebrate the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Cookies with a putting green design atop a Smiley Cookie base can be purchased exclusively at SmileyCookie.com, the online marketplace for Eat’n Park’s iconic Smiley Cookies.

The website is also offering limited-edition golf balls with a Smiley Cookie face. They are available in packs of two and as part of the Just Fore You Golf Cookie Gift Pack, which bundles a 12-pack of Golf Cookies and a two-pack of Smiley Golf Balls.

The products are only available for Pittsburgh-area locations until Tuesday, June 10, a spokesperson says.

Golf Cookies and Smiley Golf Balls can ship anywhere in the U.S. from SmileyCookie.com. They are not for sale at Eat’n Park restaurants.

Smiley Golf Ball Golf cookies, Smiley Cookie golf balls tee off ahead of U.S. Open at Oakmont

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group